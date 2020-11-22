Rudolph 'Rudy, the gasman' Pugar
Beaver Falls
Rudolph 'Rudy, the gasman' Pugar, 90, of Beaver Falls went to rest with his Lord and Savior on November 18, 2020.
He was born January 13, 1930, to the late Margaret and Michael Pugar.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a son, Rodney Pugar; sisters, Margaret Brognano and Gloria Pugar Davidson, and a daughter-in-law, Dawn Wiles Pugar.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lydia (Mrkava) Pugar; sons, John (Debbie) Pugar and Joseph Pugar; grandchildren, Nicole Pugar Lawter, Eric Pugar and Brandy Whitt Ryan; great grandchildren, Everett and Georgia Pugar and Aubrey, Raegan and Kadence Ryan and several nieces and nephews.
Rudy was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the U. S. Navy. He was retired from Columbia Gas Company. He was a member of the American Legion, Beaver Falls. Rudy was a devout Catholic, faithfully going to his knees nightly to pray his rosary. He was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church.
Due to COVID-19, visitation and services will be private, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Private interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery.
