Rudy D. Lash
Ambridge
Rudy D. Lash, of Ambridge, passed away on February 22, 2020, and went to be with his family.
He was born October 28, 1932, in Ambridge, the son of the late Pietro and Alfonsina Loschiavo. After attending Ambridge High School and Geneva College, Rudy worked in Armco and drove a charter bus. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Rafael and Victor Loschiavo and Ralph Lash and his sisters, Josephine and Concetta Loschiavo.
Rudy is survived by his brother, Orlando Lash; his nephews, Steve and James Loschiavo, Anthony (Karin), Adam (Tracy) and Stefan Lash and his nieces, Suzanne (Frank) McKenzie, Katherine, Samantha, and Angeline Lash.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020