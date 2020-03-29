Home

Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
RUSSELL JOHN GUMPHER


1980 - 2020
RUSSELL JOHN GUMPHER Obituary
Russell John Gumpher

Hopewell Township

Russell John Gumpher, 39, of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in his residence.

Born October 14, 1980, he was the son of Alma (Nesbitt) Gumpher and the late Russell Gumpher who passed in 2005. Raised in North Sewickley, Russell was a graduate of Riverside High School. He worked for Walgreen Financial for almost 13 years.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his best friend and soul brother, Anthony Tarzia.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Doris Nesbitt and John and Catherine Gumpher.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Russell's name to the American Diabetes Association- 112 Washington Pl #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Arrangements were being handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
