Ruth Ann SmartFreedomRuth Ann Smart, 71, of Freedom, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020.She was preceded in death by her father, Hoyt Smart and her husband, Edward Giska.She is the wife of Gary Welling; daughter of Thelma Smart of Ambridge, and the late Hoyt Smart; beloved mother of William Giska of Conway and Laura (Chris) Lore of Freedom; grandmother of Jonathan Giska, Samantha Emery, and Kaitlyn Lore; sister of Bonnie Majetic, Glenda (Jerry) Riley, Joseph (Diana) Smart and David (Sherri) Smart and aunt to many nieces and nephews.Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549), with services on Friday at 11 a.m.