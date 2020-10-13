Ruth Eileen Donnelly
Formerly of Beaver Falls
Ruth Eileen Donnelly, 84, of Jamestown, Pa., formerly Beaver Falls, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
She was a daughter of the late Everett M. Russell and Violet Isabelle Carothers Russell. She was a retired employee of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Office. She was an avid reader, loved playing cards and games with family, was a member of card club for over 50 years, enjoyed bingo, and building puzzles during the winter months. She dearly loved being with her children and grandchildren and the many camping trips with her daughters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard (Dick) and Raymond Russell, and two sisters, Alice McKenna and Jackie Hemphill.
She is survived by her high school sweetheart, John Donnelly, Jr. to whom she was married for 66 years; her six children, Colleen (Greg) Debo, Daugherty Twp., Dave (Kathy) Donnelly, Leesburg, Fla., Karen (Dave) Simons, Monroeville, Elaine (Patrick) Carcaise, New Sewickley, Jimmy (Denise) Donnelly, North Sewickley and Sharon (Eric) Becker, Erie, twenty-one grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends, who loved her dearly.
She was incredibly loving and kind and had a wonderful sense of humor. The grandchildren will all miss her pancakes and smile.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
, where a private family service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Falls.
Many thanks to the staff and nurses at St. Paul's, Greenville, Pa. and for the tender care of the doctors and nurses at UPMC Farrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillman Cancer Center.