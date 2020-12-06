Ruth Eleanor (DeLuca) Palmieri
Hopewell Township
Ruth Eleanor (DeLuca) Palmieri, 84, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice House, Wexford, after a long-term illness.
She was born in West Aliquippa on June 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Luigi and Filomena DiLuca. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ (Headquarters: Monongahela, Pa.) for over 64 years. She was a Deaconess in the Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Palmieri; four sisters and their spouses, Josephine (Tom) Ross, Susan (Mike) Breschayko, Jennie (Lou) Ross, and Deborah (Tony) D'Antonio; a brother and his wife, David (Philomena) DeLuca; two brothers-in-law and their spouses, Sela (Sarah) Palmieri and Ben (Judy) Palmieri; and her parents-in-law, Antonio and Carmella Palmieri.
Ruth is survived by her son, Paul A. Palmieri and his wife Kimberly B.; grandchildren, Aaron T. (Jessica) Palmieri, Desiree R. (William) Robbins, and Tawney M. (Thomas) Venafro; great-grandchildren, Gwenyth C. Robbins, Leyton C. Robbins, Bryce C. Robbins, Eleanor R. Palmieri, Cheyenne M. Venafro, and Bailey I. Venafro; and a brother, Matthew (Charlotte) DeLuca. She is also survived by over 30 nieces and nephews all whom she dearly loved.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
. The funeral service will be available to view via Darroch Obituary Link at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The funeral service will be conducted by Aaron T. Palmieri and Panfilo DiCenzo, Ministers of The Church of Jesus Christ.
Private interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.