Ruth Evelyn Keffer
Hookstown
Ruth Evelyn Keffer, 100, of Hookstown (Hanover Twp.), died peacefully Monday afternoon, May 25, 2020, with her family at her side at the Orchards at East Liverpool, Ohio.
Born March 1, 1920, in Hundred, West Virginia, she was the last surviving child born to the late Thomas and Sarah. A homemaker Ruth was a member of the Hanover Presbyterian Church and also a member of the Hanover Women's Club, and the Shippingport Senior Citizens. She loved gardening and flowers, listening to the news and enjoyed her many visitors. Ruth loved dogs and cats and playing the lottery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Keffer, and nine brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Judy Hinkle of Beaver, Gary Keffer of Hookstown and Pam and Angelo DiLullo of Illinois; grandmother of three, Christopher and Stephanie DiLullo, Stacy and Nick Custodio and Julie and Bryan Bova; great-grandmother of Samantha and Charlotte DiLullo; also her caretaker and friend, Patty Elick of Rochester.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Orchards of East Liverpool for the kindness and compassion shown their mother during her stay there.
A private service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Hanover Presbyterian Church, with her pastor the Rev. Jefferson Ellis officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Grandview Cemetery, Florence.
Memorials, if desired, can be made in her name to the Hanover Presbyterian Church, Rte. 18, Clinton, PA 15026.
Arrangements by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 27, 2020