Ruth K. George


1922 - 2020
Ruth K. George Obituary
Ruth K. George

Formerly of Vanport

Ruth K. George, 97, formerly of Vanport, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Rochester Manor and Villa in Rochester.

Mrs. George was born June 15, 1922, in Glenshaw and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Agnes Pearl Krumpke.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence and three siblings, Catherine Brown, Mildred Nay and John Krumpke.

She is survived by her son, Tim and his wife Ann of New Jersey. She will be missed by all her wonderful neighbors.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there will be no public visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements by the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
