Ruth M. Cook
Chippewa Township
Ruth M. Cook, 97, of Chippewa Twp., was born on December 18, 1922, in Beaver Falls, to the late Milton and Rose (Ramella) Mussey, and passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver.
Ruth was a member of the former First Lutheran Church in Beaver Falls. She was a retired bookkeeper of the former Rosenberg Auto Recycling and Morrow Motors. She loved baking and will always be remembered for her famous Chocolate Chip cookies and her Snickerdoodles, which she was still making up until two weeks ago when she fell ill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond F. Cook, whom she lost in 2004 and missed dearly; a sister, Jeane Curtis; and a sister-in-law, Beatrice Mussey.
She is survived by her son, Ron Cook, Mars; a granddaughter who was the love and joy of her life, Taylor Cook, Atlanta, Ga.; a brother, Glenn Mussey, East Palestine, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service was held for Ruth on Thursday.
She was entombed in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum, Daugherty Township.
