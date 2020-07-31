1/1
RUTH SHERBINE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Sherbine

New Brighton

Ruth Sherbine, age 93, of New Brighton, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Ruth was born January 17, 1927 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of the late Arthur Michael Reeder and Dorothy (McEwan) Kline Reeder.

When Ruth was 6 months old her father, being a metallurgical engineer and acquiring a job with J & L Corp. moved his family to Beaver, Pa. Ruth was raised in Beaver and attended Beaver High School than graduated from Linden Hall Academy for girls in Lititz, Pa. She was on the yearbook staff as class poet and writer of the class song and was in the class play. After graduation Ruth attended Garfield Business School than did clerical work in the Carnegie Steel Corp. Building in Pittsburgh. She met and married the love of her life and best buddy, her husband Edgar. They were married and raised five children. Ruth was in PTA for 18 years and did much volunteer work in the Beaver Falls First United Methodist Church. She then moved her membership to the Riverview United Methodist Church in Patterson Township, where she liked working with the apple dumpling crew and the rummage sales.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Sherbine, Jr in 2008; son, David Robert Sherbine; former daughter-in-law, Beverly Sherbine; grandson, baby John Sherbine, Jr.; brother, Robert Reeder; sister-in-laws, Sarah Clark, Eline Byers, Bertha Sherbine and Susanne Reeder; brothers-in-law, M. David Sherbine, William Sherbine, Sr. and Richard Byers and niece, Jacquelyn Smith.

She is survived by her two sons, Edgar Michael(Maura) Sherbine, Florida and John (Rhonda) Sherbine, Ohio; two daughters, Deborah (Chris) Hopkins, Chippewa and Marcia Rankin, Meadville; half-brother Craig Reeder, Pa..; loving grandmother to Edgar Michael Sherbine, Jr., Maria Cristina Cleckley, Sarah Yocum, Heather Beshaw, Melissa Mayo, Jonathan Sherbine, Austin Hopkins and Alexis Hopkins; step grandchildren, Jessica Rowland and Michael Kunkle; great grandmother to Raven, Taylor, Mariah, Jacob, Isiah, Elizabeth, Grace, Lorenzo, Francesca, Dalyn and Devin; step great grandchildren, Teshaun, Theresa, and Gabriel, and nieces and nephews, Valerie Whelan, Peggy Noah, Nancy Cogan, Thomas Sherbine, Jim Sherbine, David Byers and William Clark.

Ruth enjoyed writing poetry and reading poetry. She loved to read, cooking and being among family and friends.

The family would like to thank the caregivers for Ruth, Kaye Ionta, Alice Zugonics, Jen Shuster, Beverly James and the Concordia Visiting Nurses.

Friends will be received Saturday August 1, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A private funeral service will be held on Monday August 3, 2020.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved