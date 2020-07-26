1/
Ruth (Casey) Verosto
Ruth (Casey) Verosto

West Mayfield

Ruth (Casey) Verosto, 92, of West Mayfield, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls.

She was the daughter of the late William Edward and Ruth Young Casey. She retired from B & W in 1992. She was a member of St. Philomena's Church (St. Monica Parish) and former member of the West Mayfield Vets.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by three daughters, Donna Rego, Chippewa, Karen Knepp, West Mayfield and Carol Verosto, Sparta, Tennessee; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandson, along with several nieces and nephews.

Private viewing and services were held by the family. A Blessing Service was conducted by Fr. Naugle of St. Monica Parish, Beaver Falls. Interment was held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa.

Arrangements were handled by the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spratt Funeral Home
1901 7th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1234
