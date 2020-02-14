Home

Ryan Kenneth Oaks

Ryan Kenneth Oaks Obituary
Ryan Kenneth Oaks

Brighton Township

Ryan Kenneth Oaks, 45, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Charlotte, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

He was born on March 15, 1974, in Charleston, S.C., the son of Kenneth and Joyce (Milleage) Oaks. Ryan had a degree in computer science and he worked as an information technology specialist for several companies in North Carolina. He was a creative and talented person and he loved to make people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Krysten (Cathey) Oaks; his paternal grandmother, Alice Oaks; his maternal grandparents, Jim and Gloria Milleage; two aunts, Chrissy Oaks, and Phyllis Cody; an uncle, Robert Weston; and a cousin, Jeffrey Weston.

Ryan is survived by a son, Aiden Oaks; his parents, Kenneth and Joyce Oaks, Brighton Twp.; a sister, Allison Oaks, Hopewell Twp.; his mother-in-law, Dina Gross and his Nana Fran, Ashville, N.C.; and aunts and uncles, Mary Weston, James Milleage, Martin (Lori) Oaks, Joanne (Thomas) Capperis, and Terry (Kathy) Oaks. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 14, 2020
