Sadie Marie (Woods) Crumb
Crescent Township
Sadie Marie (Woods) Crumb, 86, of Crescent Township, Pa., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Mother Crumb, as she was affectionately known, was born on March 6, 1934, to the late Andrew and Sadie Woods. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Paul (Pete) Crumb; a brother and sister-in-law, Andrew Woods (Martha); her beloved sister, Mary Jane Laird; and a special and devoted daughter, Jacqueline Renee Crumb.
Sadie Marie Crumb was a faithful member of Greater Dominion Church where she served as a minister of the gospel and the head church mother. Her compassion and faith were unwavering and unparalleled as she led many to become followers of Christ. In addition to being a devout Christian and pillar of the community, Sadie was a strong family woman. She was surrounded at all times by family and friends because to know her was to love her deeply.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Lonzella Watley of Aliquippa; four sons and three daughters-in-love, Bishop Alphonso Westley (Henrietta) of Macon, Ga., Orville Crumb, Sr. (Chronicle), and Vernon Crumb, all of Crescent, Pa., and Bishop Kenneth G. Crumb, Sr. (Jeniece) of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Ronald Woods and Wayne Woods, both of Aliquippa; a special niece, JoLorraine Woods of Aliquippa; and 18 grandchildren that she loved deeply. Also cherishing her memory are 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Her life will be celebrated by a private service on Thursday, May 14th at 11 a.m. at Greater Dominion Church of the Millennium. All those wanting to honor her life can wait in your cars outside the church and process to cemetery with us as we remember this great giant in the faith! Service will live stream.
Arrangements by PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020