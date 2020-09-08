Sallie Dawn PfaffFormerly of BadenSallie Dawn Pfaff, 61, formerly of Baden, passed away on September 4, 2020, at North Hills Passavant Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Gloria Pfaff.Sallie was a graduate of Ambridge Area High School Class of 1976. She participated in dancing at several dance studios later becoming a dance instructor. She worked as a medical coder at Baptist Health Systems in Jacksonville, Florida. She especially enjoyed traveling with her "High School Sweetheart" Scotty, and was loved by all who got the privilege to know her.She is survived by her best friend and fiancé, Scotty Wilson, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends located in Economy, Atlantic City, Florida, and West Virginia.Friends will be received Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549), where a service will take place at the funeral home at 7 p.m.Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.