Sally A. (Mine) Chajowski

Sally A. (Mine) Chajowski Obituary
Sally A. (Mine) Chajowski

Formerly of Freedom

On Monday, February 17, 2020, Sally A. (Mine) Chajowski of Tampa, Florida, passed away after a long battle with colon cancer.

She was the daughter of the late Benedict J. Mine and S. Joanne (McNutt) Mine. She was born in Sewickley on July 22, 1955. Sally was raised in Freedom and was a graduate in 1973. She was Honor Roll, served on the Homecoming Court, and was the Bulldog Mascot. She was a devoted wife, mother and sister.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; children, Jonathan, Caleb, and Cassarah Chajowski; her siblings, Joe (Sue) Mine, Cathie ( Dr. Gerald deceased) Seaburn and Rose (Gary) Mine- Mays; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

As requested there was a cremation with no service.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
