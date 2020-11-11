1/
Sally Rinaldi
1931 - 2020
Sally A. Rinaldi

Economy

Sally Rinaldi, 89, of Economy, peacefully passed on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Born October 27, 1931, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Helen Fijewski Kuzniar. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden. Sally was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and godmother, loved by many. She enjoyed the outdoors, planting and maintaining her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Rinaldi Jr., 2014; a daughter, Rebecca Speakman; and a brother, Steve Kuzniar. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Robert A. III and Marcia Rinaldi, Moon Twp.; three grandchildren, Lori and John Berry, Ryan and Alyson Rinaldi, and Todd Rinaldi; six great-grandchildren, Jayden, Delaney, Roman, and Maddox Berry, and Declan and Harper Rinaldi.

There will be no viewing.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden. Private interment will take place at Economy Cemetery.

BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St John The Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
