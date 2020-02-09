|
Sam Mellovich
Aliquippa
Sam Mellovich, 90, of Aliquippa, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Born November 27, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of the late Joe and Sava Mellovich.
Sam was a faithful member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa and retired from the Seamless Tube Department of J&L Steel in Aliquippa.
Surviving are a nephew, Serbeshtion "Bushy" Mellovich and a niece, Milicent Watkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nieces and nephews, Sava, Rudy, Chris, and Nick.
Family and friends will gather Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., Aliquippa, Pa. 15001, where a service will be held at 10 a.m., with Fr. Branislav Golic, officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Elijah Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020