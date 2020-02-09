Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SAM MELLOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAM MELLOVICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SAM MELLOVICH Obituary
Sam Mellovich

Aliquippa

Sam Mellovich, 90, of Aliquippa, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born November 27, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of the late Joe and Sava Mellovich.

Sam was a faithful member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa and retired from the Seamless Tube Department of J&L Steel in Aliquippa.

Surviving are a nephew, Serbeshtion "Bushy" Mellovich and a niece, Milicent Watkins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nieces and nephews, Sava, Rudy, Chris, and Nick.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., Aliquippa, Pa. 15001, where a service will be held at 10 a.m., with Fr. Branislav Golic, officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Elijah Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -