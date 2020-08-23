1/
SANDRA LEE MILLER
Sandra Lee

Miller

Formerly of Ellwood City

Sandra Lee Miller, 67, a resident of Lakeland, Fla., passed away on August 18, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida, with the comfort of her family by her side.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. in 1953, to the late Edwin and Alberta Sullivan.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Neil Miller; two children, Brian Miller (Amber) and Carrie Miller; five grandchildren, Camden, Chandler and Darby Miller and Natalie and Gianna Farzo; siblings, Anita Sullivan (Bob Rihn), Donna Davis (Barry), Kathleen Sullivan and Edwin Sullivan (Shelly); two nieces and three nephews and four great nieces and three great nephews.

Family was Sandy's number one priority. She loved cooking and baking, her Camaro, NASCAR Racing and loved to go RVing with her family. Sandy loved working with children and worked for the YMCA 15 years.

A private Celebration of Life will be held.

In lieu of flowers, family request that memorial contributions be made to Moffitt Cancer Center at Moffit.org/donate.

Arrangements entrusted to CENTRAL FLORIDA CASKET STORE AND FUNERAL CHAPEL

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Central Florida Casket Store
2090 East Edgewood Drive
Lakeland, FL 33803
(863) 669-1617
August 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barbara Mensel
Friend
