Sandra
Lundberg Marketich
New Brighton
Sandra Louise Lundberg Marketich, 65, passed away on January 17, 2020, at home, in her husband's arms. She was born on October 2, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio.
She leaves behind her husband, Edwin Marketich; her father, Glen Lundberg; her loving daughter, Cassandra Miller and her son-in-law, Javan Miller. She also leaves behind her family and friends, including Gail, Robin, Janet, Brandi, and Loretta.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Lundberg; her brother, Gary Lundberg and two special cousins, Barbara and Roger Dunbar.
When Sandy was 3, she was diagnosed with Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes, in 1958. She survived it for 62 years, with the help of Dr. Robert Knapp, and Dr. Michael Kwiat. She won a medal from the Joslin's Clinic for Diabetes, in Boston, Massachusetts, for having Juvenile Diabetes for over 50 years. Toward the end of her life, she also suffered from COPD, although she never smoked. She had a tremendous fight with her illnesses for 62 years.
She worked as a receptionist, secretary, and switchboard operator for many years. Her favorite jobs were working at Bailey Controls (with her father) in Wickliffe, Ohio, and raising her daughter. She was an active member of the Beaver Falls Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Sandra enjoyed sharing her faith with others.
She was baptized in 1970, as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, along with her future sister-in-law, Patti Lundberg. She loved her family and her God, Jehovah. Sandy always believed in the resurrection hope on this earth, and she will see everyone she lost also. As Isaiah 25:8 states, "He will swallow up death forever, and the Sovereign Lord Jehovah will wipe away the tears from their eyes." In a note to her daughter, she said "Be assured that I am finally at peace, awaiting the resurrection."
A memorial talk will be held at the Beaver Falls Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3122 37th Street Extension, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1 p.m., Minister Rick Ceyba officiating.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 26, 2020