John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Good Samaritan Catholic Church
SANDRA MARIE MILLER


1943 - 2020
SANDRA MARIE MILLER Obituary
Sandra Marie Miller

Economy

Sandra Marie Miller, 76, of Economy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley, surrounded by her children.

She was born May 30, 1943, in Sewickley, to the late Elmo and Mary (Cappuzzi) Maccaglia. A graduate of Ambridge High School, Sandra worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block for 36 years. She was a member of the former Christ the King Catholic Church and Good Samaritan Parish, Ambridge.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were two brothers, Elmo and Ronald Maccaglia.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Howard Miller; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Jill Miller of Baden; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Thom Gardella of Goldsboro, N.C.; her cherished grandchildren, Kayla and Zachary; sister-in-law, Patricia Maccaglia of Brighton Twp.; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. in Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Valley Sewickley for their compassion, as well as the amazing staff at Beaver Meadows who have taken such wonderful care of her and her husband for the past five months.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Beaver County or to the St. Barnabas Free Care Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
