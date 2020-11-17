1/1
SANDRA "SANDY" (FRITZ) SIMON
Sandra 'Sandy' (Fritz) Simon

Center Township

Sandra 'Sandy' (Fritz) Simon, 81, of Center Twp., died peacefully on November 11, 2020, in Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Sandy was born January 20, 1939, in Beaver Falls, the daughter of the late Samuel F. and Betty J. (Hayden) Fritz. Sandy was a career homemaker, who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Louis A. Simon Jr.; her children, Trina L. (Mark) Elbert, Germantown, Md., Timothy L. (Mary) Simon, Douglasville, Ga. and Shawn A. Simon, Lake Oswego, Ore.; her grandchildren, Mallory Elbert Langford (Fritz), Andrew Simon, Michael Elbert, Matthew Simon, Samuel Simon and Nate Simon; a great-grandson, Jack Simon Langford and a brother, John D. (Dee) Fritz, Ahoskie, N.C.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com, where a private family Blessing service will be held on Friday. Father Kim Schreck will officiate.

Private interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
