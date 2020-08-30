1/
Sandra Weigel
1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of
Sandra Weigel
August 24,1948 - August 2, 2019
I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new, I thought about you yesterday and the days before that too, I think of you in silence, I often speak your name, all I have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, with which I will never part, God has you in his keeping I have you in my heart. In life, I loved you dearly, in death, I love you still, in my heart you hold a place no one can ever fill. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of me went with you the day God called you home.
Sadly missed and dearly loved by,
Mother Mary Jane, Sisters & Brother

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times from Aug. 30 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved