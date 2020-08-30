In Loving Memory of

Sandra Weigel

August 24,1948 - August 2, 2019

I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new, I thought about you yesterday and the days before that too, I think of you in silence, I often speak your name, all I have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, with which I will never part, God has you in his keeping I have you in my heart. In life, I loved you dearly, in death, I love you still, in my heart you hold a place no one can ever fill. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of me went with you the day God called you home.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by,

Mother Mary Jane, Sisters & Brother



