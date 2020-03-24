Home

Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Sara J. Jenkins

Sara J. Jenkins Obituary
Sara J. Jenkins

North Sewickley Township

Sara J. Jenkins, 86, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away, Sunday, March 22, 2020, surrounded by her family.

As per her wishes, private services will be held followed by inurnment at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the .

Arrangements are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 24, 2020
