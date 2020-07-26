Sara Jane Musgrave



Tucson, Arizona



On July 22, 2020 Sara Jane Musgrave joined her husband, Frank, 15 days after his passing and her son, James.



Sara was also preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Baldwin and Theresa Cohill Baldwin of Rochester, Pa.; brother, James Baldwin; and sister, Audrey Harris.



Sara is survived by her daughter Sara Ann Kendall (Jay); grandsons, Jon Kendall (Danielle) and Jeff Kendall; also daughter, Mary Jane Beardmore; grandchildren, Brian Darr (Evonne), and Sara Sholseth (John); and great-grandchildren, Hannah Sholseth, Hailey Sholseth and Heidi Sholseth.



Sara had worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Tucson Medical Center. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling by RV with her husband of 72 years.



A celebration of her life and her husband's will be held at a time it is deemed safe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store