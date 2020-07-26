1/1
Sara Jane Musgrave
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Jane Musgrave

Tucson, Arizona

On July 22, 2020 Sara Jane Musgrave joined her husband, Frank, 15 days after his passing and her son, James.

Sara was also preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Baldwin and Theresa Cohill Baldwin of Rochester, Pa.; brother, James Baldwin; and sister, Audrey Harris.

Sara is survived by her daughter Sara Ann Kendall (Jay); grandsons, Jon Kendall (Danielle) and Jeff Kendall; also daughter, Mary Jane Beardmore; grandchildren, Brian Darr (Evonne), and Sara Sholseth (John); and great-grandchildren, Hannah Sholseth, Hailey Sholseth and Heidi Sholseth.

Sara had worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Tucson Medical Center. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling by RV with her husband of 72 years.

A celebration of her life and her husband's will be held at a time it is deemed safe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved