1/1
SARA LOU WINKLER CAIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Lou Winkler Cain

Burgettstown

Sara Lou Winkler Cain, 83, of Burgettstown; Hanover Twp., passed away on Saturday evening, September 26, 2020, in The Donnell House, Washington.

She was born on October 12, 1936, on her family farm on Campbell's Run Road in Robinson Twp., a daughter of the late Martin and Viola Hack Winkler. A graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown, she was a faithful parishioner of St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Imperial.

Her husband, Charles William Cain, who she married in June 1958, passed away on July 27, 1995.

She is survived by her three children, Martin R. Cain and wife, Debbie of Buckhannon, W.Va., Robert H. Cain and wife, Sandra of Hanover Twp., and Violet O'Shanka and husband, John of Hanover Twp.; a grandson Brandon O'Shanka; step granddaughter, Stephanie V. Smith; her lifelong friend and companion, Joe Seibel of Clinton; several brothers and sisters-in-law; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Deceased in addition to her parents and husband are her brother, Martin Winkler and a sister, Lena Martin.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian burial, celebrated by Rev. Zachary Galiyas, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in St. Columbkille Church of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, Rt. 30, Imperial, PA 15126. Everyone is kindly asked to go directly to the church on Wednesday morning. Private interment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery, Florence.

Due to the exceptional care provided to her and her deep faith, memorial donations may be made in Sara's memory to The Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301 and/or St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, 103 Church Road, Imperial, PA 15126.

Arrangements are under the direction of the LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Columbkille Church of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
I am so deeply saddened to hear about your mom . She was always so wonderful to me. She will missed by many. Know she is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Rest in peace Sarah. With my deepest sympathy.
Kathy Richey Franchina
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved