Sara M. Lesko

Formerly of

North Sewickley Township

Sara M. Lesko, 86, formerly of North Sewickley, currently residing at Providence Health Care Center, Beaver Falls, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.

Sara was born on October 9, 1933, in Beaver Falls to the late David and Mildred Dugan. She was a member of the former Divine Mercy Parish.

Surviving is her husband, John F. Lesko, Sr., North Sewickley Township; two sons, John F. Lesko, Jr., Beaver Falls and David Andrew Lesko, North Sewickley Township; a daughter, Denise Marie Lesko, Fla.; a brother, David Dugan, North Sewickley Township and a sister and brother-in-law, Olga and Joseph Nardone, Koppel.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Donald Dugan and a sister, Dorothy Pavlovich.

Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a Blessing service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m.

Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
