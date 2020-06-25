Sarah Ann Clapsaddle
Formerly of New Brighton
Sarah Ann Clapsaddle, 31, of Reisterstown, Maryland, formerly of New Brighton, died peacefully in her home after an eight-year battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
She was born on October 1, 1988, in Hanover, Pa., the daughter of Michelle Ramsey of New Brighton and Jeffery Clapsaddle of Hanover, Pa. She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising reptiles, especially her snake.
Sarah was the granddaughter of her late maternal grandparents Janet and Clyde Ramsey.
In addition to her mother and father, Sarah is survived by her daughter, Bella Cikov, age 7 and her son, Xander Cikov, age 5; her boyfriend of ten years, Ben Cikov; her sister, Jessica May; her half-sister, Joanna Darnell and her half-brother, Brandon Clapsaddle; her paternal grandparents, Jesse and Becky Clapsaddle; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Sarah will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in her name.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.