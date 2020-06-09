SARAH E. HALULKO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SARAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah E. Halulko

Georgetown

Sarah E. Halulko, 75 of Georgetown (Hanover Twp.) died peacefully Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born December 8, 1944, in Blackstone, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Charles Reid and Annie (Berry) Wagoner. Sarah was a homemaker and a 55-year member of the Bethel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Wayne, Leslie, Herbert and James Wagoner.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 55 years, David P. Halulko; her children and their spouses, Lynda (Robert) Mineard of Beaver, John David (Elizabeth) Halulko of Georgetown and Donna (Douglas) Hart of Georgetown; siblings, Allen (Gail) Wagoner of Okla., Phyllis Green of Va. and Wanda Rivadeneria of Va. and sister-in-law, Barbara Wagoner of Va. She is the beloved grandmother of five, Macey, Cody, Madison, Caleb and Westley.

The family had a private visitation followed by a service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Her Pastor the Rev. Kenn Jacobs officiated. She was laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown.

Professional services by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved