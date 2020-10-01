Sarah R.



Sarah R. Graham, 97, of Grove City and formerly of Worth Twp. Butler County, passed away at Grove Manor in Grove City on Sunday, September 27, 2020.



She was born on February 22, 1923, to Charles William Rasp and Sarah Veronica Eiseli Rasp. Sarah began her nurses training first as a Nurse Cadet working during World War II. She later worked as an RN and



Office Manager/



Administrator for Edison Rodgers, MD in Beaver, Pa. In addition, she worked weekends in the Emergency Room at Aliquippa Hospital. She loved helping others, and enjoyed the outdoors. She liked taking walks, picking berries and cared for her own strawberry patch.



Survivors include her son, Wilson E. (Kathy) Painter, Jr. of Peachtree City, Ga.; five grandchildren, John Bradley Turkovich; Robyn A. Painter, Veronica Merulli, Matthew W. Painter and Kristen Mancini; ten great grandchildren, Miranda Turkovich, Madison Mancini, Corin Turkovich, Nolan Merulli, Marlee Mancini, Gianna Merulli, Maxwell Mancini, Mira Ezra, and Eliot Isbister.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George Graham and daughter, Sally Ann Turkovich.



The family will receive friends at the SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 421 New Castle St. Slippery Rock on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mark Yarger presiding. Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be given to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 819 Washington Ave. Monaca, PA 15061.



