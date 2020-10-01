1/1
SARAH R. GRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah R.

Graham

Grove City

Sarah R. Graham, 97, of Grove City and formerly of Worth Twp. Butler County, passed away at Grove Manor in Grove City on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

She was born on February 22, 1923, to Charles William Rasp and Sarah Veronica Eiseli Rasp. Sarah began her nurses training first as a Nurse Cadet working during World War II. She later worked as an RN and

Office Manager/

Administrator for Edison Rodgers, MD in Beaver, Pa. In addition, she worked weekends in the Emergency Room at Aliquippa Hospital. She loved helping others, and enjoyed the outdoors. She liked taking walks, picking berries and cared for her own strawberry patch.

Survivors include her son, Wilson E. (Kathy) Painter, Jr. of Peachtree City, Ga.; five grandchildren, John Bradley Turkovich; Robyn A. Painter, Veronica Merulli, Matthew W. Painter and Kristen Mancini; ten great grandchildren, Miranda Turkovich, Madison Mancini, Corin Turkovich, Nolan Merulli, Marlee Mancini, Gianna Merulli, Maxwell Mancini, Mira Ezra, and Eliot Isbister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Graham and daughter, Sally Ann Turkovich.

The family will receive friends at the SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 421 New Castle St. Slippery Rock on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mark Yarger presiding. Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be given to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 819 Washington Ave. Monaca, PA 15061.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
01:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
7247942830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved