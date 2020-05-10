|
Sarah S. Holley
Formerly of Beaver
Sarah S. Holley, 79, formerly of Beaver, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Beaver Healthcare and Rehab. She was born in Ambridge on January 1, 1941.
Sarah was a former member of the Hope Lutheran Church in Brighton Twp. She retired as a nurse from the Medical Center, Beaver.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Holley in 1997 and her ten brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her two children, David and Abby Holley, San Diego, Calif., and Karen Mae Holley, Rochester; a granddaughter, Mia Holley, Los Angeles, Calif.; and her brother, Earl, Baden, Pa.
All services are private.
Burial took place in Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Hookstown.
Burial took place in Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Hookstown.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020