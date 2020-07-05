Scott A. MengelNew Sewickley TownshipScott A. Mengel, 51, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away July 2, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Beaver.Scott was born October 13, 1968, in Rochester. He was the son of Ken E. and Stella C. Crossland Mengel of New Sewickley Twp. He was a self-employed painter and had previously worked at Rapid Granulator, Leetsdale, Pa., and with Comcast Metal products, Pittsburgh, Pa. He was a member of New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Economy Borough, the Freedom S.O.I. and Freedom Eagles.Scott is survived by his wife of 16 years, Lori A, Shrum Mengel. Scott is also survived by two sons, Gavin S. and Jordan L. Mengel of New Sewickley Twp.; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Ken E. and Beth Mengel, Melbourne, Fla., and Dan L. Mengel, and Craig and Abby Mengel, all of New Sewickley Twp.; three nieces and one nephew; and his canine companion and best friend, Sophie.Friends will be received Monday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, where a service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Scott's pastor, Pastor Martin Galbreath, will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom, Pa.