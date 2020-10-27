1/1
SCOTT D. FREDERICK
Formerly of Beaver

Scott D. Frederick, 55, of Ahwatukee, Arizona, passed away October 24, 2020.

He was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, on November 15, 1964. He graduated from Quigley High School and received an associate degree in business administration from the Community College of Beaver County in Monaca, Pennsylvania. In 1994, Scott moved to the Phoenix area where he graduated from Western International University with a bachelor's degree in computer science. Scott enjoyed hiking, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, David and Mary Sue Frederick of Sun City.

Blessings and thanks to the neurologists and nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix for their dedicated and compassionate care.

A private memorial service is planned. To leave messages of condolence for Scott's family, please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
