Scott E. Turnbull
Scott E. Turnbull

Hopewell Township

Scott E. Turnbull, 65, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family following a two and a half year battle with cancer.

Born December 11, 1954, in Prince George County, Md., he was a son of the late Ruth (Droz) Turnbull.

Scott was currently employed as a draftsman for Economy Industrial and was a member FACA in Ambridge.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports enthusiast and loved to listen to Rock and Roll music, especially on his vintage vinyl records.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 46 years, Arlene (Bell) Turnbull; two sons, Eric Turnbull and Robert (Nicole) Turnbull; a brother, Lyle Turnbull; his mother-in-law, Lillian Bell; his sisters-in-law, Vickie (Darrell) Bobchak and Kathy (John) Lowery; a brother-in-law, Thomas Bell; his special nieces, Angie Lopes, Nicole Bobchak, and Marcia Edwards; and several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Turnbull; two sisters, Suzanne Healey and Cardell Bittner, and his father-in-law, Thomas Bell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
