Scott E. Turnbull
Hopewell Township
Scott E. Turnbull, 65, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family following a two and a half year battle with cancer.
Born December 11, 1954, in Prince George County, Md., he was a son of the late Ruth (Droz) Turnbull.
Scott was currently employed as a draftsman for Economy Industrial and was a member FACA in Ambridge.
He was an avid Pittsburgh sports enthusiast and loved to listen to Rock and Roll music, especially on his vintage vinyl records.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 46 years, Arlene (Bell) Turnbull; two sons, Eric Turnbull and Robert (Nicole) Turnbull; a brother, Lyle Turnbull; his mother-in-law, Lillian Bell; his sisters-in-law, Vickie (Darrell) Bobchak and Kathy (John) Lowery; a brother-in-law, Thomas Bell; his special nieces, Angie Lopes, Nicole Bobchak, and Marcia Edwards; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Turnbull; two sisters, Suzanne Healey and Cardell Bittner, and his father-in-law, Thomas Bell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
