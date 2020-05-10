|
Scott Kennedy Myers
Beaver Falls
Scott Kennedy Myers passed away May 3, 2020, at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.
He was born December 9, 1952, the son of Ruth Amanda (Phelps) and
Henry Milton Myers Jr. and resided in the Chippewa and Beaver Falls area for most of his life. After graduation, Scott worked as a finance manager for local automobile dealerships.
He is survived by two brothers, Hank Myers and his wife, Debbie, of Bethel Park, Pa. and John Myers and his wife, Sylvia, of Beaver Falls, Pa.; two nephews, John Myers, Jr. and his wife, Sandra and Brad Myers and his wife, Laura, as well as three great nephews.
Scott will be remembered as a man who loved family gatherings and could always find the time to play board games with his nephews.
There are no services to be announced at this time.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020