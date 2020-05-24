Home

Matter-Tatalovich Funeral Home
1133 Church St
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-1500
Sean Evan Thomas


1972 - 2020
Sean Evan Thomas Obituary
Sean Evan

Thomas

Aliquippa

Sean Evan Thomas, 48, of Aliquippa, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

He was born March 2, 1972, in Aliquippa, the son of Charles Edward Thomas and the late Syble Santee Thomas.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Sophia Marie Thomas, who he loved dearly; two sisters, Luette Smith, and Nita Piatt; special friend, Tina Hill; and three aunts, Penny Thomas, Aldine Duvall, and Louise Kurtz.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brother, Charles Edward Thomas Jr.

As per the family's request, all services were private.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
