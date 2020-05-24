|
|
Sean Evan
Thomas
Aliquippa
Sean Evan Thomas, 48, of Aliquippa, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born March 2, 1972, in Aliquippa, the son of Charles Edward Thomas and the late Syble Santee Thomas.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Sophia Marie Thomas, who he loved dearly; two sisters, Luette Smith, and Nita Piatt; special friend, Tina Hill; and three aunts, Penny Thomas, Aldine Duvall, and Louise Kurtz.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brother, Charles Edward Thomas Jr.
As per the family's request, all services were private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020