J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
SEAN MICHAEL "JOHN" WILSON


1973 - 2020
Sean 'John' Michael Wilson, 46, of Colchester, Vt., passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at home.

Born September 20, 1973, in Paterson, N.J., he is the son of Paul and Cynthia (Collins) Wilson, Nanty Glo, Pa. Sean 'John' was proud to be a Marine and a police officer. He served in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1996-2000. Sean was busy during his life running a restaurant, dance club, and bike shop. He enjoyed motorcycles and loved Pit Bulls. He was a private soul and fiercely independent and self-reliant.

Surviving are his wife, Naomi Shinzato-Wilson; three sons, Kai Ryder Wilson, Sei Linken Wilson and Zak Wilson; one daughter, Megu Wilson; a sister, Rosemarie Teny (Anthony), Conway, Pa.; brothers, Paul of Nanty Glo, Matthew Wilson (Melissa Mains Wilson) of Somersworth N.H. and Jesse Wilson (Sarah Schilling) of Johnstown Pa. and a special friend, Tina Sanchez of Manheim Pa.

Friends will be received in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., at which time the family will share memories of Sean.

A military service will follow at the funeral home by the Beaver County Special Unit.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020
