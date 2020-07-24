Sevren Worrall

Sevren WorrallBeaver FallsSevren Worrall, 14, of Beaver Falls, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Heritage Valley Beaver Emergency Dept.Born April 5, 2006, in Meriden, Conn., he was the son of Eli Worrall and Kelley Teves.Severn was a kind, artistic, beautiful young man. He loved fishing, music, drawing, the list goes on. He always accepted people for who they were. Sevren gave the greatest hugs and had the best smile. He never liked to see people sad. Spread your wings and fly, you are very missed and forever loved.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Eugene Worrall and his grandparents, Art Heroux and Kate Heidel-Heroux and Mark and Valerie Worrall.All services were private due to Covid-19 restrictions. A public memorial visitation will be announced at a later date.Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily