Shawn Renee (Ginther)
Lawson
New Sewickley Township
Shawn Renee (Ginther) Lawson, 60, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice House, Wexford.
Born September 15, 1960, in Beaver, the daughter of the late Harold E. and Joan M. (Snyder) Ginther Hoffmeier. She had worked at the former Kaufmann's and then for the New Sewickley Twp. Tax Office. Shawn was a great amateur photographer, enjoyed reading and most of all loved all of her cats. She had attended the Scenic Hill Baptist Church, Ellwood City.
Surviving are her husband, C. Curtis Lawson who she married June 20, 1986; her mother-in-law, Patricia Lawson, New Brighton; sister-in-law, Janet (Scott) Glenz, Industry; brother-in-law, Ronald Landman, North Sewickley Twp.; many nieces, nephews and their families and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Cynthia Landman in 2018 and her father-in-law, Charles K. Lawson in 2011.
Friends will be received Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
, with the Rev. Domenic Scartino officiating.
Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.