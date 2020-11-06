1/
SHAWN RENEE (GINTHER) LAWSON
1960 - 2020
Shawn Renee (Ginther)

Lawson

New Sewickley Township

Shawn Renee (Ginther) Lawson, 60, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice House, Wexford.

Born September 15, 1960, in Beaver, the daughter of the late Harold E. and Joan M. (Snyder) Ginther Hoffmeier. She had worked at the former Kaufmann's and then for the New Sewickley Twp. Tax Office. Shawn was a great amateur photographer, enjoyed reading and most of all loved all of her cats. She had attended the Scenic Hill Baptist Church, Ellwood City.

Surviving are her husband, C. Curtis Lawson who she married June 20, 1986; her mother-in-law, Patricia Lawson, New Brighton; sister-in-law, Janet (Scott) Glenz, Industry; brother-in-law, Ronald Landman, North Sewickley Twp.; many nieces, nephews and their families and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Cynthia Landman in 2018 and her father-in-law, Charles K. Lawson in 2011.

Friends will be received Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, with the Rev. Domenic Scartino officiating.

Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
