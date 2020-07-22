1/
Shawn William Sutch
1965 - 2020
Shawn William Sutch

Formerly of Ellwood City

Shawn William Sutch, 54, formerly of Ellwood City, presently of Aliquippa, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Heritage Valley Medical Center.

Shawn was born on August 12, 1965, in Ellwood City, to the late Richard Lee Sutch, Sr. and Wanda W. (Snyder) Sutch of Ellwood City. He had graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1984.

Shawn is survived by his mother; his brothers, Mark Sutch of Indiana, and Rick Sutch of Koppel; and his good friend, Susan Caldwell of New Castle.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

As per the Shawn's wishes, there will not be a public service.

Memorial contributions in Shawn's name may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
