Shawnte Deniece OldenAliquippaShawnte Deniece Olden, 43, of Aliquippa, went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020, in her home. She was born April 6, 1977, to Gregory and Mary Olden.Shawnte was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Rass and Betty Olden; maternal grandparents, George and Velma Bryant; and a great-nephew, De'Khi Hill.Shawnte was a graduate of Aliquippa High School Class of 1995. She was also a proud graduate of Lincoln University Class of 1999 with a degree in Chemistry. Shawnte was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and proudly wore her blue and white. She was employed by PIC Headstart for 13 years. Everyone who knows Te also knows her children were her greatest joy and anything that concerned them. Te loved cheerleading, that was her passion, as well as football, wrestling and basketball…all things red and black for her beloved Quips. She was an avid reader and loved shopping. More than anything else, Te loved her family and friends. She loved spending time with family for every birthday dinner, Saturday movies, parties and just chilling.In addition to her parents, Te is survived by her children, Tyahna, Tionne and Dawan Lockett, all of Aliquippa; sisters, Lynna Naylor and Sanya Olden of Aliquippa; brother, Christopher (Rhonda) Bryant of Erie; uncles, Charles (Linda) Olden, Roger (Sylvia) Olden and Keith Olden, all of Aliquippa, Tyrone Olden of Erie, Pa., Andre (Danielle) Olden, George (Rosalyn) Bryant and Michael Bryant; aunts, Ardella Bryant and Nila (Lenny) Thomas of Washington, Pa.; nieces and nephews, Deja, Antwon, DeJuan, Zaz, Kyla, Joshua, Juliana and Christopher Jr.; great-nieces and nephews, DeJuan Jr., A'yanna, Aubree, Landon, London, and Antwon Jr.; very special friend, Dawan Lockett Sr.; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Friends will be received on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. tp 12 p.m. with a service immediately following at Christian Lighthouse Church, followed by entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery.All CDC guidelines will be followed, and everyone must wear a mask.Professional services are entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.