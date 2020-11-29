Sheila A. Klugh
Beaver Falls
Sheila A. Klugh, age 74, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Sheila was born June 12, 1946.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Richard F. Klugh; children, Curtis (Karen) and Lynn Klugh; and loving grandmother to Kevin Traynor, Cameron Traynor, and Maryann Klugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Elmer and Eleanor Louise (Fisher) McElhaney, and sisters, Patty and Jane.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared www.saul-gabauer.com
