Sheila Rabovsky
Sheila Rabovsky

Economy

Sheila Rabovsky, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Heritage Valley Sewickley. She made it to 80!

She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Brigid Durkin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Rabovsky Sr.; sister, Eileen Bergandy; and brother-in-law, Arthur Rudis.

She is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Rudis and Patricia (Charles) Jones; a brother-in-law, James Bergandy; two stepchildren, Albert J. Rabovsky Jr. and Jean (Allen) Miller; four grandchildren; six nieces and nephews; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Sheila graduated from St. Veronica High School, went to Duquesne University and transferred to Slippery Rock University with a B.S. in education. She taught 31 ½ years in the Ambridge School District. After retirement, her and Al spent many winters in Florida. She and Al enjoyed traveling the world. She was a member of Good Samaritan Church, became a Bronze Life Member in Bridge and was a member of the Sewickley Music Club and St. James 55 Plus.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Wednesday at 12 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12:30 p.m. in Good Samaritan Church. Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery.

In keeping with the CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing is required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
JUL
29
Service
12:00 PM
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Good Samaritan Church
JUL
29
Interment
Good Samaritan Church
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
