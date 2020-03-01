Home

Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000

SHEILA ROSSI

SHEILA ROSSI Obituary
Sheila Rossi

Economy

Sheila Rossi, 83, of Economy, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Brighton Township.

She was born February 10, 1937, in Wigan, Lancashire, England. She married the late Thomas Rossi on May 24, 1958, and emigrated to America. Sheila was a longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer and a member of the "British Brides."

She is survived by her four children, Leslie (Michael) Falconer, Michael (Holly) Rossi, Susan (the late Murl) Thompson, and Amy (Tom) Phillips, and six grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, and Rachel Rossi and Evan, Carter, and Grey Phillips.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brighton Rehab.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral

home.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
