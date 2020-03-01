|
Sheila Rossi
Economy
Sheila Rossi, 83, of Economy, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Brighton Township.
She was born February 10, 1937, in Wigan, Lancashire, England. She married the late Thomas Rossi on May 24, 1958, and emigrated to America. Sheila was a longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer and a member of the "British Brides."
She is survived by her four children, Leslie (Michael) Falconer, Michael (Holly) Rossi, Susan (the late Murl) Thompson, and Amy (Tom) Phillips, and six grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, and Rachel Rossi and Evan, Carter, and Grey Phillips.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brighton Rehab.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020