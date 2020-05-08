Home

Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
Visitation
Sunday, May 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc - wear face coverings
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA
Service
Sunday, May 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services - outdoor service
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA
SHELLY DEMPSEY
SHELLY DEMPSEY Obituary
Shelly Dempsey

Economy

Shelly Dempsey, 37, of Economy, passed away from a brief illness on May 6, 2020.

She was the daughter of Jim and Ann Dempsey.

Shelly received a Master Degree from Robert Morris University, was a member of Beaver County Young Democrats, was an avid pet lover, and a loving person to all that knew her, especially her friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two siblings, J.R. and Chris Dempsey; uncle, Steven (Judy) Tomasko; aunt, Debbie (Bill) Bard; many cousins and her boyfriend, Eric Bollinger.

Friends will be received Sunday, May 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549), an outdoor service will take place at the funeral home at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jill McGregor.

Guests will be required to wear covering on their face and a limit of 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time for visitation.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 8, 2020
