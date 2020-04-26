|
Sherri Lynn Jones
West Mayfield
Sherri Lynn Jones, age 56, of West Mayfield, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020, due to long term illness.
She was born April 26,1963, in Beaver Falls, Pa.
Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Robert A. Brognano.
Sherri is survived by her loving husband, Mike Jones; daughter, Crystal Jones (James Wolfe); mother, Thelma Brognano; sisters, Roberta (Clay) Winstead, Linda (Edwin) Pflug, and Grace (Richard) Brognano-Biega, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Sherri was laid to rest directly after passing. No funeral or viewing was held at this time.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020