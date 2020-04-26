Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sherri Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherri Lynn Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherri Lynn Jones Obituary
Sherri Lynn Jones

West Mayfield

Sherri Lynn Jones, age 56, of West Mayfield, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020, due to long term illness.

She was born April 26,1963, in Beaver Falls, Pa.

Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Robert A. Brognano.

Sherri is survived by her loving husband, Mike Jones; daughter, Crystal Jones (James Wolfe); mother, Thelma Brognano; sisters, Roberta (Clay) Winstead, Linda (Edwin) Pflug, and Grace (Richard) Brognano-Biega, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Sherri was laid to rest directly after passing. No funeral or viewing was held at this time.

The family will hold a private memorial at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -