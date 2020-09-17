Sherry (Teck) Boettner
Beaver Falls
Sherry (Teck) Boettner, 62, a lifelong resident of Beaver Falls, was born on December 7, 1957, and went to be with her dearest and closest friend, God, on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Sherry was a 1976 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and a member of the Church of the Nazarene in New Brighton. She enjoyed building puzzles and collecting shoe figurines.
Sherry was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer (Boettner) and Ben Hayes, Ambridge; three grandchildren, Jayden Boettner and Sophia and Michael Hayes; a brother, Brian Teck, Beaver Falls; a sister and brother-in-law, Lynn (Teck) and Joseph Walrond, New Brighton; a nephew, Michael Walrond and his fiancée, Erica McLaughlin; a niece, Kylee Walrond and her fiancée, Clayton Floyd; a great-nephew, Brayden Floyd; an aunt and uncle, Sandy and Rich Hendricks, Economy Borough; and close friends, Renee Pitcher and Karen Fortune, both of Beaver Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Teck, 2016 and Marcia L. (Johnke) Teck, 2013, and a granddaughter, Daelynn, 2015.
Friends will be received Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, New Brighton. Officiating are her pastor, Randy Owen and her friend, Pastor Donald MacNeil.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 417 Penn Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066 or the American Diabetes Association
, 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, College Hill, Beaver Falls, was in charge of arrangements.