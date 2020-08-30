Sherry Catarcio
New Brighton
Sherry Catarcio, 77, of New Brighton, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Heritage Valley Hospital in Beaver.
Born July 25, 1943, in New Brighton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James C. and Elsie (Allman) Radcliffe and was married July 11, 1986, to Gerald "Jerry" A. Catarcio.
Sherry attended New Brighton High School and graduated from CCBC with a degree in accounting. She worked at Boffo Motors for 13 years. Sherry enjoyed attending ball games, playing cards, bingo, going to the casino, and dancing. She loyally watched the Pens, Pirates, and Steelers while eating French Vanilla ice cream - her favorite treat.
Sherry was a devoted wife and spent 13 years caring for her husband Jerry after he was tragically struck by a drunk driver. From 1991 until 2004, she was a Victim's Advocate for MADD, sharing her story, hoping she could reach even just one person! We all know she did that and more. Her story and others like it helped to shape the changes made to DUI laws, giving voices to the victims and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry and her brother, James "Bubby" Radcliffe.
She is survived by her two children, David (Shelly) Houk of New Brighton, and Lori (Larry) Boord of Freedom. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Elyse (Josh) Janectic, Ian, Sam, and Stephanie Houk, and Jason Boord; two great-grandchildren, Lillya and Caleb Janectic; her loving sister, Rae (Steve) Lupo; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
Sherry will always be remembered as a STRONG, caring, warm-hearted wife, mother and grandmother with a mind as sharp as a tack and a sense of humor.
Friends will be received Tuesday, September 1st from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum) where a Memorial Service will follow at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd, with Pastor Donald MacNeil officiating. Entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, or if you would like to make a memorial donation, please consider Good Samaritan Hospice@www.good-samaritanhospice.org
Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-Gabauer.com