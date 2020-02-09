|
Shirley A.
Stubbins
Beaver Falls
Shirley A. Stubbins, age 85, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Shirley was born October 25, 1934, in Economy Township.
She is survived by her son, Brian Hergett; granddaughters, Ashley Hergett and Laura Hergett; and sister to Roy Stubbins. Also survived by cousin, Bettie Roofner, and friend, Carol Long.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Emerson and Emma(Hoffman) Stubbins.
Friends will be received Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020