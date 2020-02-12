|
|
Shirley Ann
(Riley) Rayshich
East Rochester
Shirley Ann (Riley) Rayshich, 90, of East Rochester, passed February 11, 2020, in the Juniper Village at Forest Hills, Pittsburgh.
Born August 3, 1929, in Ambridge, daughter of the late Thomas Harold and Elizabeth Sabo Riley, she was a homemaker and housewife and a member of Rochester Free Methodist Church where she participated in various activities. Shirley was a member of the Beaver County YMCA and the East Rochester Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. Shirley loved gardening and feeding the birds.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bronko Rayshich in 2003.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael Rayshich, East Rochester; Robert Rayshich and Lila Shaara, Pittsburgh; and Steven and Helen Rayshich, Barre, Mass.; six grandchildren, Christina, Jessica, Charli, Alyssa, Daniel, and Maxwell; five great-grandchildren, Katherine, James, William, Elizabeth and Oliver; two sisters, Jean Tolbert, Conway, and Nancy Pugliano, Ambridge; and one brother, Thomas A. Riley, Negley, Ohio.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, with a service following at 1:15 p.m. Her pastor, the Rev. Chuck Thomas will officiate. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Beaver County YMCA, 2236 Third Ave., Rochester, PA 15074.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 12, 2020