J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
Shirley (Bowie) Edwards

Shirley (Bowie) Edwards Obituary
Shirley (Bowie) Edwards

New Brighton

Shirley Edwards, 90, entered eternal peace on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Center, Heritage Valley Medical Center.

Shirley was born on May 8, 1930, daughter of the late Ian and Jean (Dyson) Bowie. She was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School and Geneva College.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Fred (Hilda) Bowie, Spring Hill, Fla.

Shirley is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, J. William "Bill" Edwards of New Brighton; daughters, Debbie Prazenica of Sarver, Pa., and Nancy Vendemia of Beaver, Pa.; sons, John Edwards, Metairie, La., and David Edwards, St. Lucie West, Fla.; grandchildren, Megan (Kelsey Kazsas) Prazenica, Los Angeles, Calif.; Kristen Prazenica, Lyndhurst, N.J.; Greg Vendemia, Beaver, Pa.; Carly Vendemia, Atlanta, Ga.; Courtney Edwards, Kansas City, Mo.; and Ensign Blake Edwards, Anacortes, Wash.; and her loving nieces and nephew.

Shirley was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and creating her own arts and crafts for her and her families' homes. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities and sporting events. Her husband taught, coached and was principal of New Brighton High School for 35 years. Shirley was a devoted wife and often seen as Bill's biggest supporter and cheerleader. She could always be found at his side at graduations, proms, plays, concerts and in the stands at games.

Shirley was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served in many capacities including Worthy Matron of the New Brighton Chapter and as District Deputy Grand Matron. She was very active and loved preparing for the various themed Sessions and luncheons, which at times included massive decorations.

Later in life she became an expert on sweets, specializing in cookies and ice cream.

She will be missed by many.

Services to be held at J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, Sunday, May 24, with visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Donald MacNeil officiating.

Private burial will be held at Grove Cemetery.

The family asks that any guests wear masks to protect one another.We are adhering to the guidelines of the CDC; 25 guests are permitted in the funeral home at one time. We appreciate your understanding and patience.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to local efforts to combat the coronavirus or any dementia research charity, such as the .


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
